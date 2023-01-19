In the waning hours of the 117th Congress on December 23, 2022, the Omnibus Spending Bill was passed. Buried deep within that bill was legislation known as The Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act (H.R. 4164/S. 2256). Not something that grabbed the headlines at year’s end.

Yet, this legislation is very important to us here in North Central Washington. Why? Because it provides federal income tax deductions for legitimate conservation easements that allow landowners to protect their land into the future while still retaining ownership, use and control of their land, and the ability to sell it or pass it on to their heirs. Sadly, this federal land conversation tax deduction incentive has been abused by bad actors who formed syndicates to realize billions of dollars in illegal tax incentives.



