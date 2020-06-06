I’d say I wish today was different. I wish I could be with you all in the Town Toyota Center: walking in, grabbing our diplomas, and throwing off our caps together. Just like we were promised. Everything we have looked forward to since before we could all remember. But, when I think about it, sometimes life deals you a hand you don’t really have control over. Kinda like what we’ve had these past few months.
Sometimes — now more than ever — we can’t wish for things. There isn’t a genie that’s going to grant us three wishes which we can then ask for more wishes — even though I think that’s kind of cheating.
Rather, we just have to figure out life a bit faster, working through the adversity that’s been thrown at us. I think this is all a good reminder that nothing in life is perfect — oops, I hope I didn’t offend you Mr. Noell. But heck, this year? This year was pretty close to perfect. And I think this year is a reminder that it’s OK to miss things, but it's also OK to move on, right?
We had our ups and downs, but looking back on it, we definitely brought it home! Whether it was our sports teams, clubs, or individuals, we found major success. I will always hold onto the memories I have made over the last four years. I will always remember how I felt walking through the front doors, not once dreading it. I know we might not have all felt that way, but I do hope we all were thoroughly able to enjoy high school, especially these seven months that have taught me a little more than I realized.
Usually, I am not grateful for tears. But when I cry because I miss my teachers, my friends, my favorite sports and coaches, and the student life, I am grateful because these tears come because I am missing something that I called my home. Some of us will stay, some of us will leave and return, some of us may never come back, but no matter where you take your life or your life takes you, remember, Class of 2020, and every year to follow, Eastmont will always be home.
Tess Sparks is the daughter of Courtney and David Sparks and David Woods. Tess is representing Eastmont High School and the Wenatchee Valley as the 2020 Apple Blossom Queen and plans to attend Central Washington University in the fall.