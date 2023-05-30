Unless we develop enough housing that is affordable in North Central Washington, our communities will increasingly become enclaves of the wealthy and those who are middle-to-low income will struggle to live in the places they work.
That this is already a problem is abundantly evident and the dynamic has enormous negative consequences for businesses and overall civic vitality. If you can’t hire workers or you must pay exorbitant wages to attract them, that has significant economic and social consequences.
Healthy communities, in my estimation, have a mix of incomes and jobs and those who work in the community are able to afford to live there. Unaffordable housing has great negative consequences, including increasing homelessness.
The Wenatchee World is hosting a public forum at Pybus Public Market on Thursday, June 15, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss homelessness and potential solutions, with Our Valley Our Future coordinator Steve Maher and Common Ground Community Housing Trust managing director Thom Nees presenting.
Recently, I came across a fascinating study by Headwaters Economics of Montana titled, Amenity Trap: How high-amenity communities can avoid being loved to death. To see the report, check out headwaterseconomics.org. The report should be required reading for all who are interested in maintaining housing affordability and community vitality in communities that attract tourists and new residents because of the amazing recreational opportunities nearby.
The obvious examples in NCW include Leavenworth, Chelan and the Methow Valley, but this is also true of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and numerous other communities. “The paradox of a place with natural attractions that make it a great place to live but also threaten it with being “loved to death” is what is known as the amenity trap,” according to the report.
The influx of tourists and new residents drives up housing prices that force out local residents and also put tremendous pressure on local infrastructure. The costs of infrastructure upgrades fall on the entire community, not just the newcomers who have created the need for upgrading the systems.
The dynamic of rapid increase in housing costs, which we have certainly witnessed over the last number of years, impacts community issues such as a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness.
According to the report, there are some creative opportunities available for forward thinking communities that want to make destination communities “livable, successful and places of opportunity for everyone,” according to the report. Not surprisingly, there are no silver bullet solutions.
Population growth and tourism driven by natural amenities have some hefty downsides, in other words.
The quality of life that residents and visitors find so attractive can easily be lost as crowds of visitors and increasing population growth puts pressure on essentials like drinking water, sewage systems as well as the health of local ecosystems.
With housing prices rising dramatically and property taxes increasing at the same rate, it drives local families out of the community and this also makes it uneconomical for low to middle income workers, from teachers and physical therapists to maids and landscapers, to live in the community where they work.
Another side effect is the growth of short-term rentals, which reduce the supply of housing for local residents and further exacerbate the affordable housing crisis.
But there are some ways to mitigate the challenges, according to the report. To maximize the supply of housing, the report suggests preserving existing affordable housing, changing zoning to increase density, increasingly buildable land and doing regional housing planning to share resources across jurisdictions.
For enhancing labor supply, the report suggests considering modular housing, doing regional workforce development, workforce housing and effective transportation planning.
Addressing these very real challenges that affect our community vitality and viability for decades to come will require better planning, vision, and a commitment to not just maximizing the rights of individual landowners but to balance those with the needs of the community as a whole.
That commitment to the greater good has always been strong in NCW. We need to strengthen that commitment going forward. There's no way the market alone will come close to solving these challenges.
You can continue this conversation online at wenatcheeworld.nabur.org and please join us at 5:30 pm, June 15, at Pybus Public Market for a community forum Wenatchee Valley's Housing Crisis: Lack of affordable homes & solutions.
