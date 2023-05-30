Unless we develop enough housing that is affordable in North Central Washington, our communities will increasingly become enclaves of the wealthy and those who are middle-to-low income will struggle to live in the places they work.

That this is already a problem is abundantly evident and the dynamic has enormous negative consequences for businesses and overall civic vitality. If you can’t hire workers or you must pay exorbitant wages to attract them, that has significant economic and social consequences.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?