There is something about the last two weeks of America's intense focus on the threat posed by balloons that is reminiscent of the "Summer of the Shark" in 2001, when sensationalistic coverage of shark attacks whipped the nation into a frenzy – until a real disaster came along on Sept. 11.

That's not to suggest that the United States should ignore unidentified flying objects found wandering into its air space, particularly when at least one of them was confirmed to be a Chinese spy balloon. But to witness the intense media interest in the subject of airborne surveillance by steerable balloon – a circumstance that, at least to our knowledge, has caused no fatalities, no injuries or even evidence of serious security breach – while the death of tens of thousands killed by last week's major earthquake in Turkey and Syria seem to get far less attention has been remarkable to say the least. Here's what should be deduced from the downing of that spy balloon on Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina: Chinese spy satellites must really stink if that country is relying on balloons floating along at 60,000 feet to take pictures or even eavesdrop. Shouldn't that be kind of comforting?



©2023 The Baltimore Sun. Visit at baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

