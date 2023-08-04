As middle age looms, some shell out for a new watch or car or boat or private island or rocket ship. Me? I just bought my first Dad Polo – I’m talking the gold standard, the Rolls-Royce of Dad Polos: The Dad College Alumni Polo (henceforth, “Dad Polo”).

I’ll be honest, the fit is not great. The shirttail is a tripping hazard, and the sleeves are cavernous – they would make Dwayne Johnson feel insecure. But at 50 bucks it’s a whale of a bargain for a midlife crisis.