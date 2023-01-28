A string of historic bipartisan victories during the last Congress — including an update of the Electoral Count Act and transformational investments in infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, veterans protections and new energy transitions — demonstrate that Congress really can work in a bipartisan and productive manner for the American people. With a new Republican majority in the House of Representatives, insider experts predict Congress will grind to a halt. We hope the bipartisan successes of the last two years can instead be a road map for additional cooperation and improvement.

The flip in control from Democrats to Republicans in the House not only marks the beginning of a new chapter that will heavily influence the remainder of President Joe Biden’s four-year term; it also presents the new Republican majority in the House with key opportunities to strengthen and reform Congress itself.



(Zach Wamp is a former Republican congressman from Tennessee. Tim Roemer is a former Democratic congressman from Indiana and the U.S. ambassador to India. They are co-chairs of Issue One’s ReFormers Caucus.) ©2023 Chicago Tribune. Visit at chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

