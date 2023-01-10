In the two years since Joe Biden entered the White House with a vow to restore "the soul of the nation" and pursue bipartisan solutions, many of his most publicized efforts often seemed in danger of failure.

His campaign to stem COVID-19 by vaccinating millions encountered new strains of the virus and political resistance to some containment strategies. Though the number of employed Americans remained high, the aftermath of the pandemic produced the worst inflation in four decades.



