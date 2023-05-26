A year after the murder of 19 students and two teachers at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School, the Texas legislature could be trying to curb the state's easy access to deadly firearms.

As thousands of poor people lose the temporary access to Medicaid gained during the COVID pandemic, it could rectify the state's shameful status as one of only 10 rejecting the Affordable Care Act's offer to extend health care coverage to thousands.



(Carl P. Leubsdorf is the former Washington bureau chief of the Dallas Morning News. Readers may write to him via email at carl.p.leubsdorf@gmail.com.) ©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.