Most Americans are unaware that the United States is already fighting a war with China that involves Taiwan.

This war isn’t yet being fought with weapons. Instead, it is a battle to control the world’s most critical technology: the design and production of microchips — on which virtually everything in our modern world depends.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?