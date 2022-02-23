State lawmakers were right last year to honor the late Billy Frank Jr.’s legacy with a statue in the nation’s capitol.
They should follow through by installing a similar statue in Washington’s statehouse, where it would serve as a daily reminder of the power of tireless persistence in the pursuit of justice and our highest ideals.
Each state is allowed to display two statues in The National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol building. Duplicates of Washington’s selections — larger-than-life figures of missionaries Marcus Whitman and Mother Joseph — flank the towering north vestibule of the Washington state Legislative Building. But while lawmakers voted to replace the Whitman bronze with a statue of Frank in the other Washington, they made no such move for its replica in Olympia. They should do so.
Frank, who died in 2014, was an indefatigable activist who fought to save rivers and salmon habitat. He was a skilled coalition-builder; a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient whose unflagging activism drove the state and U.S. governments to honor treaty obligations to Washington tribes.
In a few weeks, the Billy Frank Jr. National Statuary Hall Selection Committee expects to begin discussing the logistics of planning, paying for and installing the new Frank statue in the nation’s capitol. State lawmakers should expand the committee’s directive to include preparations for a second statue here at home.
Every Washingtonian has benefited from Frank’s tireless efforts to advance equality, justice and environmental stewardship. His life’s work epitomizes our contemporary values and aspirations. These are among the reasons lawmakers chose his likeness to represent our state in the halls of Congress. State lawmakers and visitors should be able to take similar inspiration in our own house of laws.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Plan for corrections facility is underreported | Confluence’s Rutherford deserves our support and thanks | Let’s work together to identify what’s important | Overheard downtown: A pastor spreading false COVID-19 information
More heroes than we thought | Rutherford has worked tirelessly to keep community safe | Doomed to mediocrity as a nation? | Hoping for a healthy, prosperous 2022 | Thank you Betty White for your endless kindness | Thanks to school bus drivers who helped Amtrak passengers | Not rehiring baseball coach a surprise and disappointment
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.