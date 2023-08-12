From its genesis in British Columbia, the Columbia River flows past Wenatchee, the Tri-Cities, Washougal, Camas and dozens of other cities before passing Vancouver’s doorstep. Along the way, it traverses a series of dams and accepts offerings from the Pend Oreille, Spokane, Snake and Willamette rivers, to name a few.

The result is an awesome spectacle of nature, one that is easily taken for granted when you witness it on a daily basis. At peak flow as it passed Vancouver on Wednesday, the river carried enough water every second to fill almost two Olympic swimming pools. At this time of year, the Columbia discharges enough water on a daily basis to cover Clark and Multnomah counties to a depth of more than 16 inches.



