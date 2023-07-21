Leaving succulent Washington cherries and apples on the tree to spoil is not beneficial for growers or consumers. But that is the prospect as Congress persistently fails to address immigration reform.

“We still don’t have the U.S. domestic workers coming in to fill jobs,” Enrique Gastelum, chief executive of the Washington Farm Labor Association, told The (Everett) Herald this year. “No one is ready, willing and able to do that work here in Washington. In 2022, we had 33,000 available jobs and we had 11 U.S. workers apply for those jobs.”



