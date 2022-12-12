Tuesday (last week) marked the end of an era for Washington manufacturing, the aerospace industry and one of the state's signature companies as the final Boeing 747 was wheeled off the assembly line at a plant in Everett. Along with evoking nostalgia, the event brought up questions about what comes next.

In an age when Amazon has overtaken Boeing as the state's largest private employer, and when Starbucks is readily identified with Seattle culture, it is easy to underestimate the impact of the aerospace giant on the economy of the Puget Sound region – and therefore the state. For generations, Boeing largely fueled and defined the state's economic growth.



