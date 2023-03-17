For too long, the federal government has kept cleanup at the Hanford nuclear reservation toward the bottom of its to-do list. "It's a nice idea," a long string of presidential administrations have seemed to say. "We'll get to it eventually."

With such nonchalance being the prevailing attitude for decades, the fact that President Joe Biden's proposed 2024 federal budget includes record funding for Hanford is encouraging. But it is far from cause for celebration.



___ (c)2023 The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) Visit The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) at www.columbian.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

