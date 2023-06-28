Meetings this week between President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have borne fruit for Washington apple growers.

India, the world’s second most populous nation, has announced that it will remove tariffs on imports of American apples, lentils and chickpeas. The move is a break in the clouds that have hovered over Washington agriculture in recent years. It also demonstrates the importance of international engagement and how trade policy trickles down to average Americans.



