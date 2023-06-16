Beginning July 1, most workers in Washington will see smaller paychecks as the WA Cares Fund goes into effect. Although benefits from the nascent fund will not be available until 2026, lawmakers must keep a close watch on its growth and must ensure that everything is going according to plan.

Since being approved by the Legislature in 2019, the WA Cares Fund has rested in the category of a good idea beset by poor execution. The idea: Provide financial assistance for longtime Washington residents who need long-term care. The execution: The payroll tax that was scheduled to begin in January 2022 was delayed until mid-2023 as legislators worked to fix problems that should have been foreseeable.