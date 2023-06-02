From the files of self-delusion, there is a popular saying that “60 is the new 50.” Unless, of course, the speaker is closer to 50 years of age, in which case 50 is the new 40. The point is that we like to pretend we are ageless, creaky joints and aching backs to the contrary.

As much as we try to deny it, the fact is that we are getting older – individually and collectively. Data recently culled from the 2020 U.S. Census reveals that the median age in all 39 Washington counties increased between 2010 and 2020; the number of people 65 and older increased sharply, while the number of children under 5 declined.



