As members of Congress begin negotiations over this year’s Farm Bill, the benefits — and the difficulties — of a divided legislature come to the forefront.

As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, has wisely sought input from constituents. Much of Washington’s 3rd Congressional District is agricultural land, and the bill will impact farmers and consumers alike. That means all of us, which is understandable for legislation expected to spend roughly $1.4 trillion over the next five years.



