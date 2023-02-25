Like many U.S. institutions, the media has faced verbal attacks in recent years. When a president who tells some 30,000 documented lies during four years in office can gain traction by saying the press is “the enemy of the people,” there is some serious disconnect between large segments of the American people.

But even persistent debates and deeply held beliefs about the role of the media could not skew revelations last week about Fox News, the most popular cable news network. Filings in a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems demonstrated that Fox personalities — among the most powerful in the industry — were telling viewers one thing about Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud while privately mocking those claims.



