The Federal Trade Commission should heed the advice of Washington’s Mike Pellicciotti and six fellow state treasurers in opposing a merger of the Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains.

Kroger, which owns the Fred Meyer and QFC chains, is the nation’s largest grocery store operator. It is seeking to acquire Albertsons, which owns the Safeway brand and is the nation’s second largest chain, for $24.6 billion.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?