Although a bill regarding police pursuits remains alive in the Legislature, Democrats have some explaining to do. Before the Senate passed its version of the legislation, House Democrats scuttled the bill despite previously demonstrating strong support.

House Bill 1363 would alter a law passed in 2021 that places strict limitations on when law enforcement may engage in vehicular pursuits. The proposal would give police who have reasonable suspicion the authority to pursue someone accused of a violent crime, a sexual crime, vehicular assault, escape, driving under the influence or domestic violence.



