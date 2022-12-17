Because the United States was founded on the premise that all humans are created equal, it is reasonable to expect this nation to live up to its word. But for centuries, America has broken promises made to Native Americans who inhabited these lands before European settlers arrived.

The Honoring Promises to Native Nations Act, introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, can help rectify these shortcomings. It should receive broad support in Congress and help the United States move closer to the ideals it professes to hold dear.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?