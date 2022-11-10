Take a deep breath. Exhale slowly. Relax.

Election Day has come and gone, and as results trickle in we can hope that the tension eases — at least a little. Because when the tally is complete, we will be left with one immutable truth regardless of the outcome — we are all Americans.



___ (c)2022 The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) Visit The Columbian (Vancouver, Wash.) at www.columbian.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

