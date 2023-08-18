For nearly 80 years, it has served as an effective public-service message: “Only you can prevent wildfires.”

Actually, Smokey Bear’s catchphrase started in 1947 as “Remember ... only YOU can prevent forest fires.” It has been updated in the years since, but the basic directive remains the same: Humans are responsible for a majority of wildfires.



