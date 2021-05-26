Washington’s wildfire season is off to a busy start. During one week in April, the state Department of Natural Resources responded to 91 wildfires, and more than 1,200 acres have burned this year.
With a dry spring adding to the cumulative effects of climate change, state officials are bracing for a difficult wildfire season. Residents, particularly those in rural areas, should be working to protect their homes and families from devastating blazes.
Among the recommendations from DNR officials:
- Eliminate fire fuels from within 30 feet of any home.
- Make sure branches from separate trees are at least 5 feet apart, and that the lowest limbs are at least 10 feet from the ground.
- Keep vegetation around the home, including lawns, low and green.
- And make sure structures have a non-flammable roof and deck.
“We all deserve a great summer after a year of isolation and hardship, but we won’t get one if wildfires and choking smoke keep us inside,” Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said. “It only takes one spark to start a devastating wildfire. I’m asking everyone to help our firefighters protect our neighbors and forests from wildfire. Avoid lighting an outdoor fire if you can and, if you do, practice basic fire safety.”
Those in the outdoors should thoroughly douse campfires before leaving them, making sure they are no longer warm to the touch; never leave a burn pile unattended; and be aware of weather conditions and fire danger.
The past decade has seen the worst wildfire years in state history.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, an average of 86,000 acres burned annually in Washington during the 1990s. The average has been 488,000 acres over the past five years, including 812,000 acres in 2020. For context: Clark County covers about 420,000 acres.
Last year, nearly 300 homes were lost in wildfires, and 80% of the structures in the town of Malden were destroyed.
The impact of the fires was not limited to remote areas in Eastern Washington. Vancouver and other cities were engulfed in cough-inducing smoke from fires for several days in September; the Big Hollow Fire in the nearby Gifford Pinchot National Forest burned about 25,000 acres.
Western Washington has been increasingly susceptible to wildfires, and predictions of a warm, dry summer have heightened concerns.
Clark County Public Health reports: “When air is smoky, even healthy people can have symptoms or health problems. Symptoms can range from minor irritation to life-threatening complications.”
Lawmakers this year took strong steps to help clear the air, dedicating $125 million each biennium to boost wildfire response, accelerate forest restoration and support community resilience. “We are one step closer to protecting our communities, our forests and the air we breathe,” Franz said. The bill received unanimous support from both legislative chambers.
But reducing conditions that lead to major wildfires and improving suppression efforts will be an ongoing endeavor. Meanwhile, it is important for landowners to take immediate steps to protect their homesteads.
According to a study released last year, about 96% of wildfires that eventually threaten homes are started by humans rather than lightning. And precautionary actions near homes can help prevent blazes from spreading.
As Gov. Jay Inslee said: “It is incumbent on all of us to protect our state’s communities, firefighters and natural resources.”