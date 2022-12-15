Friday marked the 10th anniversary of the first same-sex marriages in Washington, an event that once seemed groundbreaking and controversial.

Now, as Congress codifies protections for same-sex marriage, we are reminded that even the most basic rights can require long, arduous fights – and require diligent defense. We also are reminded of the vast societal changes that have taken place in the United States over the past 25 years, reflecting one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s most famous quotes: “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.”



