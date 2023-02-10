A rejuvenated program at Washington State University highlights a continuing problem with the American health care system – a lack of services in rural areas. The problem extends from general practitioners to hospitals to pharmacies, and it impacts rural residents throughout the country.

Now, WSU's College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences is bolstering efforts to train pharmacists to work in more rustic areas. An anonymous $2.2 million donation last year has helped kick-start the Rural Health Initiative at the university's Spokane and Yakima campuses.



