If you are neither a lawyer nor an economist nor somebody who is likely to earn a $250,000 profit from the sale of stocks in a given year, the kerfuffle over Washington’s capital gains tax might be confusing.

And if you do fall into one or more of those categories, it likely still is confusing. Even with plenty of thoughtful and educational commentaries about the matter available online, an issue that could upend Washington’s tax structure remains complex and ethereal.