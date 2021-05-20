The 2021 wildfire season has begun, and officials are warning that this one could be just as bad as last year, when fires destroyed more than 700,000 acres and nearly 300 homes in Washington. Whole towns burned to the ground. Lives were lost. Thick blankets of toxic smoke covered the Northwest.
Last year was bad, but it wasn’t an anomaly. It was part of a long-term trend toward more frequent, more devastating fires in the West. According to the state Department of Natural Resources, an average of 86,000 acres burned annually in Washington during the 1990s. The average has been 488,000 acres over the past five years.
We know how we got here: A warming climate, tinder-dry forests, and a century of all-out fire suppression policies. Fortunately, we also know what we must do, though it may sound a bit counterintuitive.
Prescribed fire — the practice of setting planned, low-intensity fires overseen by professionals who can control the conditions of the burn — turns out to be one of the best ways to protect our communities from wildfire and restore forest health. Prescribed fires burn low to the ground, removing combustible debris from packed forest floors. Along with mechanical thinning, this is one of our best weapons in the fight against catastrophic wildfires. And yet, it has been horribly underutilized.
In fact, the practice has actually decreased in the Northwest in recent decades, according to a University of Idaho study. In 2018, the Forest Service determined that 234 million acres of forest are at a high risk of dangerous wildfires. Yet, controlled burns treated only 3 million acres annually during the last decade.
There are all sorts of barriers to burning that might explain this — factors like narrow burn windows, state and federal air quality regulations, a public that is wary of any kind of smoke, and — toughest of all — a lack of funding.
Meanwhile, wildfire seasons grow longer and hotter, and fires grow more destructive. Federal agency budgets get gobbled up by fighting fires, and few resources are left to do the work to prevent the next fire.
We must do better. It is time to fight wildfire with controlled, prescribed fires on a pace and scale large enough to be effective.
To that end, this week I introduced The National Prescribed Fire Act. The bill is a powerful endorsement of prescribed fire, and it is a call to do a whole lot more of it. It establishes $300 million accounts for both the Forest Service and the Department of the Interior to conduct controlled burns on federal, state, and private lands. It requires the federal government to increase the number of acres treated with controlled burns, and establishes a $10 million collaborative program, based on the successful Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program, to implement controlled burns on land at highest risk of burning in a wildfire.
The National Prescribed Fire Act creates a workforce development program to train and hire prescribed fire crews. And, recognizing that one of the barriers to more controlled burns in the past has been air quality standards that differ across the country, the bill requires state air quality agencies to use current laws to allow larger controlled burns, and gives states more flexibility in winter months to conduct burns.
As a pediatrician, I can understand why some people are hesitant about any action that intentionally puts smoke into the air. Here is what I would tell them: We must choose how we want our smoke. Do we continue to live with out-of-control, unrelenting smoke over days and weeks every summer? Or do we accept smoke for short amounts of time, when the weather is right, and in a way that prevents weeks on end of thick, gray skies?
By burning when the conditions are right, we may be able to protect ourselves and our land when things go wrong.
Dr. Kim Schrier represents the 8th Congressional District, including all of Chelan County, East Wenatchee, Kittitas County, Sammamish and Issaquah.