I feel exceedingly fortunate to have a part-time job at this newspaper that allows me to write about how people and organizations are building and strengthening our communities.
Since my family sold the newspaper to Wick Communications in 2018, CEO Francis Wick and World Publisher Sean Flaherty have allowed me the freedom to continue focusing on community-building projects, which is a testament to their devotion to local journalism and to our region.
The continued success of The Wenatchee World, which was owned by the Woods families from 1907 until 2018, means a lot to me. The newspaper has been a tremendous force for good in the community over the years and that tradition continues. My work writing columns and associated blog, artofcommunityncw.com, gives me a way to give back to the paper and the community.
I was fortunate to have grown up in a family in which building community and contributing to the greater good was a huge part of owning the newspaper.
That sense of service was evident in the work of my grandfather, Rufus, who was instrumental in getting Grand Coulee Dam and the Columbia Basin Project done and who was devoted to the prosperity of the region.
That civic spirit continued on in the work of my father, Wilfred, who devoted his time and energy in promoting and supporting the arts, education and economic development in the region. My mother Kathleen was right there alongside him. The late Robert Woods, dad’s cousin and long-time editorial writer for the paper, also epitomized that sense of civic service.
They taught me that running a local business was more than about the bottom line. They cared deeply for their employees and the well-being of the communities the paper served.
I have endeavored to carry on that community spirit through my work as a part-time columnist.
It seems to me that a local news organization has an equal responsibility to highlight the successes and good deeds in the community as well as the problems and challenges.
In my experience, there is an unmistakable power in highlighting community and individual successes because it reminds all of us that working together, we accomplish great things in community. Collaboration is how all of our important civic assets were created, from our local dams to the Numerica Performing Arts Center to Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.
It is an axiom that what you pay attention to, you will find. If you look for problems and misdeeds, you’ll find them. By the same token, if you look for inspiration and people making sacrifices for the greater good, you find a never-ending supply.
Civic-minded news organizations like The Wenatchee World give readers a healthy dose of inspiring stories of community success along with more sobering stories of challenges that need to be fixed and wrongs that need to be corrected.
There is nothing more powerful than celebrating the people and organizations that make a positive difference.
As a columnist, when I look for inspiring stories, I find them everywhere. In today’s polarizing political environment, I hope these stories are a small antidote to the anger, vitriol and toxicity that exists in the national media in too many social media posts. Sharing stories of contributions to the greater good lifts my spirits and reminds me of what is possible when we focus on “we” more than “me.” Personally, I need that reminder.
From a personal standpoint, sharing these stories encourages and challenges me to be a better human being and a more effective community contributor.
Look around the community and you can easily identify those who are working to meet needs in the community and who put their time and resources into making the community a better place to live. We need to continue to celebrate those who are making sacrifices to make things better. It’s a choice that each one of us can make.
