I feel exceedingly fortunate to have a part-time job at this newspaper that allows me to write about how people and organizations are building and strengthening our communities.

Since my family sold the newspaper to Wick Communications in 2018, CEO Francis Wick and World Publisher Sean Flaherty have allowed me the freedom to continue focusing on community-building projects, which is a testament to their devotion to local journalism and to our region.



