The New York Times published a lovely series called the Seven Day Happiness Challenge earlier this month. At a time when many of us were making resolutions for the new year, the series invited readers to assess the quality of their relationships and offered practical suggestions to strengthen them.

There is strong evidence that the key to happiness lies in strengthening one’s relationships. That is the conclusion of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, which analyzed human happiness by tracking three generations of individuals over more than eight decades.