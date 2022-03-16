For the past 10 years, the city of Wenatchee and its regional partners have collaborated in a diligent process to avoid future gridlock and ensure safe travel in and out of the Wenatchee Valley. Specifically, these transportation planning efforts that have resulted in the development of the Confluence Parkway project.
Confluence Parkway is not just a road, it is a multi-modal transportation project. It will build a new bridge over the Wenatchee River, it will invest $10 million in Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, provides the opportunity to design stormwater improvements that could add water to the Horan Natural Area, add approximately four acres of passive nature space to the Horan Natural Area, reduce traffic congestion along North Wenatchee Avenue, support a new electric bus rapid transit service, and add more miles of new north-to-south bikeways.
Confluence Parkway is a generational project, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lay down the foundation for sustainable growth to support an ever-changing community. We need to plan for our growing community and ensure that we are implementing proactive solutions instead of reacting to problems. Confluence Parkway is a long overdue investment in our community and a result of years of planning, analyzing, community oriented design. Recently, the federal government awarded the city of Wenatchee a $92 million INFRA grant ($49 million of that was allocated for Confluence Parkway South) and the State of Washington allocated $85 million through the Move Ahead Washington transportation package. This is a total of over $177 million in investments in our region, now is the time to build this project for the greater good tomorrow.
Please join us to learn about the enhancements to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail at 8 a.m. March 19 at Walla Walla Park. Meet near the flagpole.
Staff will be present to walk the current Loop Trail and point out the proposed trail relocation. Come walk/run the Loop and learn more about the project.
Additionally, the Chelan County PUD is planning a series of events on Wednesday, March 30 to gather feedback from the community about the proposed mitigation measures for impacts to recreational areas owned and managed by the PUD as a result of Confluence Parkway.
Public Open Houses:
Wednesday, March 30: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Wenatchee
Self-guided trail walks — with PUD staff positioned between Hawley St. and the pedestrian bridge — are set for 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. the day of the open houses.
Frank Kuntz is mayor of the city of Wenatchee.