You have to wonder what kind of world some of our neighbors would like to see.
Perhaps we’ll get a glimpse after the Nov. 7 general election, when voters in Columbia County will decide on a referendum that could dissolve the Columbia County Rural Library District.
That’s right. Dissolve the whole library district. And get rid of all the books.
It would be a first in the United States.
Even more jarring: The measure didn’t come about because of typical rural problems — money issues or pitched battles over who’s running things.
No, nothing like that.
It’s all because a group of residents failed to persuade the district’s board to censor some books that they didn’t like in the system’s only library in Dayton. So now, rather than negotiate, seek compromises — or simply not check out the books they don’t like — they’re trying to burn down the whole system.
Talk about throwing the baby out with the bath water.
They object to a handful of books, so the best option they can see is to get rid of those books as well as every other book in the library — encyclopedias, reference books, atlases, textbooks on geology, history, religion, philosophy and local geography, classic literature, poetry and of course, the whole children’s section. (Don’t bother looking for Waldo in Columbia County.)
Jessica Ruffcorn presented a petition to the board demanding the referendum earlier this month. The petition met the legal requirements — at least 10% of the county’s registered voters had signed it — so the board had no choice but to accept it and set the wheels in motion for the November vote.
Imagine that.
A county voting to get rid of its only library. Its own window on the world.
It’s the kind of thing we’ve grown used to seeing in backward and chronically chaotic countries like Iran, Afghanistan or Yemen, where religious zealots inflict brutal consequences on their neighbors to force adherence to draconian rules.
Those kinds of countries routinely try to prevent the public from learning much of anything about the world around them. The whole point is to instill obedience to a few self-appointed leaders — and keeping the masses frightened, illiterate and as ignorant as possible really helps with that goal.
Is that the kind of world that 10% of the voters in Columbia County are aiming for?
Whatever the backers’ intentions, the referendum they’re placing on the November ballot should be roundly rejected by anyone who believes in free thought and individual choice.
It’s astonishing that we even have to say this, but here in the Land of the Free, you have the right to choose ignorance for yourself — but you don’t have the right to choose it for your neighbors.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
On August 15th I attended a meeting at the Chelan County Commissioners Office. Commissioners from both Chelan and Douglas County were there. The boards had gotten wind that several local groups had received a state grant to do a needle exchange program in the valley.
The local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints would like to thank the wonderful Wenatchee and surrounding communities for attending the Moses Lake Temple open house. The open house included free public tours August 4-19. We greatly appreciated Gabriel Garcia’s article …