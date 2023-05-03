The Washington Legislature’s 2023 session ended with a thud April 23 after 11th-hour Democratic revisions to legislation to “fix” a controversial state Supreme Court ruling on drug possession penalties hit a brick wall.

An earlier draft of the fix seemed to have broad support just a day earlier, but the last-minute changes — particularly a clause that would’ve meant state drug possession penalties pre-empted any local ones — evidently went too far.



