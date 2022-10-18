As local authorities field hundreds of reports of domestic violence incidents each month, federal authorities are bringing some backups: They're targeting illegal weapons, which often turn up in those cases.

Flush with a $500,000 Department of Justice grant, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington is launching a Firearms Technical Assistance project that authorities hope will defuse dangerous home situations.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

