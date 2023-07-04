The warnings go out every year – because every year, the thoughtless among us make the same irresponsible mistakes. Mistakes that can threaten lives, destroy people's homes and cost us all money.
So here it is again: Don't set off illegal fireworks this week.
Yes, the Fourth of July is great cause for celebration. It's the anniversary of our nation's conception – the date we declared our independence from England's royal rule.
But setting off dangerous and illegal fireworks doesn't do anything to advance the cause of freedom. It's just boneheaded behavior that puts bone-dry countryside at risk needlessly.
If the Founding Fathers could've seen this coming, maybe they'd have held off on the Declaration of Independence until December or January, when the ground is usually a lot wetter.
This year, after a historically dry spring, local fire authorities have gone a step further than usual, issuing a summerlong burn ban throughout the unincorporated areas of Yakima County. The ban took effect Saturday and stays up through Sept. 30.
The ban, combined with an existing prohibition on fireworks in unincorporated areas, is meant to discourage would-be pyromaniacs from accidentally laying waste to their neighbors' houses or setting off wildfires that blacken hundreds of acres.
Instead, they're urging fireworks fans to express their love for the country by attending any of the various community celebrations planned for the Fourth – and by taking in any of the professionally staged fireworks shows that are in the works.
Trust us, you're doing the patriotic thing here.
Your neighbors will thank you. Your pets will thank you. And perhaps more than anyone else, local fire crews will thank you.
Besides, if you really love your country, you don't want to burn it down, do you?
Yakima Herald-Republic editorials reflect the collective opinions of the newspaper's local editorial board.
