The warnings go out every year – because every year, the thoughtless among us make the same irresponsible mistakes. Mistakes that can threaten lives, destroy people's homes and cost us all money.

So here it is again: Don't set off illegal fireworks this week.



___ (c)2023 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.