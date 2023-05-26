If you’re on your way to a Memorial Day getaway as you’re seeing this, please put down your phone or roll up your copy of the paper and save if for later.
As we all should know by now, driving and texting (or even reading), is dangerous.
It’s especially treacherous this holiday weekend, because traffic counts are expected to be among the highest we’ve seen on our roads in years. And as the summer heats up, all those cars, trucks, motorcycles and motorhomes will be funneling through an obstacle course of construction zones.
Joel Donofrio’s story in Monday’s YH-R detailed some of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s upcoming projects. Work starts soon along Interstate 82, U.S. Highway 97, U.S. Highway 12 and State Route 241, among other places around the state.
As usual, we’re adding our voice to the chorus of people who continually urge motorists to be careful — don’t drive impaired, keep your eyes on the road, mind your speed and for heaven’s sake, pay attention to construction signs.
We know. You’ve heard it all before. But we’re coming off the deadliest year for traffic accidents that we’ve had in more than three decades in this state — nearly 750 people died on Washington’s roads in 2022.
As a result, state leaders have decided that polite little reminders to take it easy aren’t enough anymore – bipartisan legislation signed into law last month will now allow automated speeding tickets in those work zones.
Cameras go up this July, and once the state finishes up a few details, the new devices will start recording traffic violations in WSDOT work zones. Violators will receive tickets in the mail within 30 days of being photographed.
One of the most adamant backers of the new law is state Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, who emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules when he spoke to the YH-R’s Editorial Board last September.
“You gotta slow down,” he told us. “You gotta pay attention.”
We couldn’t agree more.
While most of us aren’t thrilled at the prospect of another set of electronic eyes watching us, none of us wants to see innocent lives lost because of reckless driving. If this is what it takes to get people to slow down, so be it.
So we’ll say it again: Drive safely, especially in work zones. Or at the very least, make sure you’ve combed your hair so you’ll look nice when you get your ticket in the mail.
