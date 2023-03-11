If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, be prepared for some traffic delays — the Legislature is working hard this week on a well-meaning but misguided plan that will bulldoze the Public Records Act.

HB 1533 cleared the House on Monday, and its companion in the Senate, SB 5746, is moving quickly. If the bills’ provisions become law, a thick layer of good intentions will soon open up a smooth and direct lane to the next exit to Hades.