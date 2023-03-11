If the road to hell is paved with good intentions, be prepared for some traffic delays — the Legislature is working hard this week on a well-meaning but misguided plan that will bulldoze the Public Records Act.
HB 1533 cleared the House on Monday, and its companion in the Senate, SB 5746, is moving quickly. If the bills’ provisions become law, a thick layer of good intentions will soon open up a smooth and direct lane to the next exit to Hades.
At its core, the legislation is a laudable goal. But in practice, it would do far more harm than good.
In this case, the good intention is to protect state employees from domestic violence or other threats by allowing them to remove their personal and family details from public records.
The legislation would grant public school employees and state workers exemptions from the Public Records Act’s longstanding disclosure rules if they fear harassment or harm from the public. Public employees who didn’t want anyone to know anything about their backgrounds could simply file an affidavit claiming they’re afraid of being harassed, and abracadabra! They’d be shielded from all public inquiries.
Great for them, but what about other people’s safety concerns?
Want to know if your son’s baseball coach has ever had trouble with the law? None of your business if that coach — however spotty his history might be — has asked that his background be kept secret. Why has your daughter’s drama coach worked for seven school districts in the past eight years? Again, the district’s lips are sealed if she’s signed the right form.
The new rules wouldn’t stop at individual employees, either. School districts and other state institutions would have no obligation to disclose anything about internal investigations or potential disciplinary steps involving employees.
In other words, you’d just have to trust that publicly funded agencies were doing the right thing. They wouldn’t have to prove it.
This flies in the face of the kind of open government in which Washington has long prided itself. Doing the public’s business behind closed doors destroys trust in public agencies at a time when faith in government is hovering at historic lows.
Further, there’s no guarantee that employees would be any safer from any real or perceived threats anyway. Determined stalkers could always pursue other avenues.
Employees have other alternatives, too. Among other things, they can seek protective orders in court if their situation warrants it.
Meantime, legitimate queries from concerned parents or journalists about individual workers would be blocked.
While we appreciate and share the Legislature’s concern for protecting the safety of state employees, this legislation pulls Washington down a dark road we shouldn’t be taking.
