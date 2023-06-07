You don’t have to look much farther than Toppenish to see why school arts programs are so critical to young people.

Well, you might have to look a little farther – at least in Toppenish’s case. The high school’s chamber choir will be off to New York City for a while, performing at legendary Carnegie Hall.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?