You don’t have to look much farther than Toppenish to see why school arts programs are so critical to young people.
Well, you might have to look a little farther – at least in Toppenish’s case. The high school’s chamber choir will be off to New York City for a while, performing at legendary Carnegie Hall.
Choir Director Naomi Wickson calls it a “miracle trip.”
The 25-member choir will join school choirs from other states to take the storied stage, where some of the world’s most beloved and best-known singers, instrumentalists and dancers have performed in the hall’s 132-year history.
The students won the right to go after submitting a recorded audition — but that was only half the battle.
Arts funding being what it is — lousy — the kids (and no doubt, their parents) had to pitch in and work to help cover the cost of the trip. That meant selling popcorn, candy and coupons, and approaching community groups to ask for donations.
Wickson and Toppenish High School Principal Bonnie Smith, meantime, scraped for other sources of funding — Smith secured a federal Title I grant and Wickson set up a GoFundMe page.
In the end, backers of the trip had whittled the estimated cost from $100,000 to about $68,000. Fundraising efforts netted $36,000 of that total, leaving the school board to cough up the remaining $32,000.
That’s a pretty reasonable price to pay when you look at the return.
While in New York, the kids will learn things, see things and experience things that they couldn’t possibly imagine from here.
Sure, they’ll spend hours practicing for their big moment (they’re performing Gabriel Fauré’s “Requiem” in D minor and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Ave Verum Corpus” — you don’t just step out and sight-read works like that).
But they’ll have some chances to break away for a little cultural sightseeing, too. They’ll get to Times Square, take in a few Broadway shows and tour Ground Zero, where the towers of the World Trade Center stood before the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.
They’ll gain memories they’ll treasure for the rest of their lives, and they’ll come home much more aware of the world around them — maybe even a little wiser.
And that’s the whole point. When students have experiences like that, it means education is happening.
Study after study has concluded that arts programs are vital to education. Students who participate in music or other arts-related activities consistently score higher than students who don’t.
Despite that, school boards across the country routinely disregard the value of band, choir, dance, painting and other arts classes.
The national Commission on the Arts, at the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, warned recently that arts funding at public schools has reached a “crisis,” resulting in alarming declines in access to arts education.
That lessens all of us.
In a few short years, we’ll be counting on students like the ones in the Toppenish High School chamber choir to help lead our community. The perspectives they’re gaining from opportunities like this Carnegie Hall venture will better qualify them for the task.
Yes, the world needs wrestlers, too. And football players, cross country runners, soccer goalies and all the other students who take part in beneficial extracurricular programs. But it’s also worth listening to someone who’s performed at Carnegie Hall.
We hope school boards around the Yakima Valley aren’t turning a tin ear to what the arts can do for students — just look where they’ve taken Toppenish.