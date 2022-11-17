If you felt the ground shifting a little last week, you weren't alone.
Statisticians are still compiling and crunching numbers, but early indications suggest young voters had a significant effect on outcome of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
It started with turnout, which was relatively high among voters 18-29 – perhaps the highest in 30 years, according to research just out by Boston's Tufts University. In the past few years, nationwide turnout among that age group has hovered around 20%. This time around, it was more like 27%.
That might not sound like much, but in several states, youth votes were enough to equal or exceed the overall margin for some candidates and measures.
Not surprisingly, young voters were more likely to turn out for some specific candidates (Democrats, for the most part) and some issues that were especially close to their hearts.
The No. 1 issue for younger voters across the country? Abortion. Also no surprise.
Five states had measures directly related to abortion access, and in all five of those measures the will of voters was clear: Things were fine before the Supreme Court threw out the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal throughout the land. States had better not dig it deeper by adding draconian restrictions and penalties.
But abortion isn't the only thing that's driving younger people's civic participation, a fact politicians from both parties would be foolish to dismiss.
Young people are on the front lines of several issues that older voters and public officials have delayed and downplayed for decades – most notably climate change and gun control.
They're bigger deals to younger voters because they're the people who are most directly affected by them.
Look around you.
Oregon voters approved one of the strictest gun-control measures in the country last week. It's no coincidence that like every other state, Oregon has suffered multiple school shootings in recent years.
And after a fatal shooting just last week at North Seattle's Ingraham High School, students staged a walkout from their classes Monday and held a rally demanding stricter controls on the sales of weapons. How do you suppose those kids will vote when they start turning 18?
We're betting a lot of the kids who grow up fearing the possibility of heavily armed attackers stalking their schools aren't going to emerge as tomorrow's NRA members. They're more likely to become people who vote for measures like the one Oregon just passed.
What about climate change? As concerned as older folks might be as they watch glaciers splinter and the West dry up, younger people are watching the future habitability of their world melt before their very eyes.
Think they'll be asking candidates how they'd handle the crisis?
So no, you didn't image those tremors last week. That was the collective footsteps of a growing number of voters who don't have time to wait for vague, mealy-mouthed campaign promises marching to the polls to make their wishes known.
Better take them seriously or step aside.
Yakima Herald-Republic editorials reflect the collective opinion of the newspaper's local editorial board.