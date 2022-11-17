If you felt the ground shifting a little last week, you weren't alone.

Statisticians are still compiling and crunching numbers, but early indications suggest young voters had a significant effect on outcome of the Nov. 8 midterm election.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?