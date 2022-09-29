Washington’s relatively new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force is taking some pragmatic first steps.
Having produced 10 recommendations in its first report, issued Aug. 1, the task force met virtually a week and a half ago for the first time since the report’s release.
The statewide group, which includes two members of the Yakama Nation and Klickitat County’s Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-14th District, is emphasizing the importance of caring for and communicating with family members of the lost.
It’s also pointing out one of the most practical impediments to investigating the dozens of unsolved disappearances and murders that have haunted the Yakama Nation for decades: Insufficient resources and inadequate communication among law enforcement agencies.
From what we’ve seen so far, the MMIWP task force is on the right track.
The 25-member panel — formed in December and including tribal members, state lawmakers, and representatives of the governor’s and attorney general’s offices, local governments and law enforcement — is examining a complex problem that demands significant collaboration.
Bringing together the interests represented on the task force itself was a logical starting point. It’ll likely get trickier from here, though.
While we’re impressed with the task force’s attention to families’ needs, obtaining the funding police and prosecutors need could prove to be harder. Establishing acceptable ways for law enforcement agencies to cooperate effectively will take some careful footwork, too.
But it’s worth it.
Families here and across all of Indian Country have suffered — are still suffering — after losing daughters, mothers, aunties and sons who’ve been murdered or simply disappeared. Their pain is unimaginable and unacceptable.
The task force’s focus on families, which includes, among other things, establishing monthly talking circles, is commendable. Family members deserve answers as well as compassion.
Preventing future tragedies, however, will take more money to hire enough capable officers, and the task force’s work could help on that front.
The task force might also prove useful in encouraging greater communication between tribal police and neighboring county, city or federal law enforcement agencies.
On that front, we’re happy to see recent efforts by Yakima County and Yakama Nation officials to collaborate as both governments struggle to find ways to adequately patrol the far-flung and lonely 1.3 million acres of Yakama lands.
Among the task force’s Aug. 1 list of recommendations are specific calls for state funding — to help the families, to bolster law enforcement efforts and to keep attention focused on the overall crisis.
We hope the people in the state and federal government who hold the purse strings are watching and listening carefully as the task force continues its work.
