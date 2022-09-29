Washington’s relatively new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force is taking some pragmatic first steps.

Having produced 10 recommendations in its first report, issued Aug. 1, the task force met virtually a week and a half ago for the first time since the report’s release.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?