Dear Wenatchee Police Chief Crown,
I am writing to express my anger and dissatisfaction with your leadership with the Wenatchee Police Department.
On Friday, Dec. 18, there was a large indoor concert at the BPOE building, a mere block from the Wenatchee Police Station and down the street from our full hospital. The concert was in defiance of both the state Department of Health’s mask mandate as well as the governor’s latest proclamation limiting indoor social gatherings.
I witnessed this event as I was driving home from my job at Central Washington Hospital and decided to report it.
I spoke to a Wenatchee police officer who was dismissive and unsympathetic. He reminded me that his superiors, you I assume, had a stated policy of not enforcing any of the governor’s mandates regarding COVID-19. He said he was surprised I would even think to call the police department, considering a joint public statement had already been issued by the local law enforcement agencies reiterating they would NOT enforce these mandates.
When I go to the city of Wenatchee website I am greeted with a message that says, “Stay Home, Stay Safe. We care about you!” But do you really?
Your inaction says otherwise. Your page says, “The Wenatchee Police Department seeks to build strong partnerships and seek public input from people who live, work, and play in the Greater Wenatchee Valley.”
Well, the public has been giving input and you are not listening. Our community is suffering while you play politics. In your joint statement, Chelan County Sheriff Burnett says, “We don’t look at this as a public safety issue, this is a public health issue.”
I can’t emphasize this enough, public health IS public safety! Whatever convoluted line you are using to divide the two takes a lot of creative reasoning and cognitive disconnect.
I was told my only course of action was to contact the Chelan-Douglas Health District, even though they have already put out a public statement condemning the very event you turned a blind eye to.
The Chief Medical Officer at Columbia Valley Community Health and Health Officer for the CDHD, Dr. Malcom Butler, put out a video statement condemning this same event and pleading with the community for support.
Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO of Confluence Health, put out a video recently pleading with the community to follow the mandates put in place for our safety.
Your inaction is a grave dereliction of duty. It is your duty to enforce the law, not the CDHD. You have proved to be incapable of handling your responsibilities as police chief. We are in a crisis right now and our leaders are not leading. Our hospital is strained. Our COVID-19 unit
is full. Our healthcare workers are exhausted. Local businesses are struggling. Community members are dying. COVID-19 cases in Chelan and Douglas
counties continue to skyrocket, and Eastern Washington death rates from COVID-19 are double that of western Washington.
We are asking for leadership and instead you play politics with our safety. At my last check, the deaths associated with the super-spreader wedding in Adams County has reached 24. You were notified in advance of a potential super-spreader event in Wenatchee and did nothing.
Your complacency could lead to illness and death.
Just in case you continue to insist you have no authority to enforce the governor’s mandates, let me point out a few items from their website:
Guidelines for Enforcement of Governor Inslee’s COVID-19 Proclamations: The local law enforcement agency is the appropriate referral for calls about individuals or private groups/gatherings. Under Safe Start Violations, it specifically says, “If you want to report an individual or private group that is not following the proclamation, contact your local law enforcement agency. DO NOT call 911. Please refer to the law enforcement agency website for directions on how to file a complaint or use the agency’s non-emergency number.” (As a reminder, your officer chastised me for doing exactly this!)
WAC 246-100-070 Enforcement of local health officer orders. (1) An order issued by a local health officer in accordance with this chapter shall constitute the duly authorized application of lawful rules adopted by the state board of health and must be enforced by all police officers, sheriffs, constables, and all other officers and employees of any political subdivisions within the jurisdiction of the health department in accordance with RCW 43.20.050. (2) Any person who shall violate any of the provisions of this chapter or any lawful rule adopted by the board shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor punishable as provided under RCW 43.20.050. (3) Any person who shall fail or refuse to obey any lawful order issued by any local health officer shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor punishable as provided under RCW 70.05.120. [Statutory Authority: RCW 43.20.050 (2)(d), 70.05.050, and 70.05.060. WSR 03-05-048, § 246-100-070, filed 2/13/03, effective 2/13/03.]
Lastly, I must point out the glaring hypocrisy that the Wenatchee Police Station is closed to the public in order to protect your staff from COVID-19, while at the same time you do nothing to help protect me and my fellow Wenatchee residents from the same virus.
Thank you for listening.
Zoe Hedges