The article in Tuesday’s World about a home near Orondo being burned following a “controlled burn” leaves a lot of questions.
First, who started this “controlled burn?” And for what purpose? It obviously wasn’t very well controlled.
The article in Tuesday’s World about a home near Orondo being burned following a “controlled burn” leaves a lot of questions.
First, who started this “controlled burn?” And for what purpose? It obviously wasn’t very well controlled.
Second, was this a wise time to begin a burn? I don’t recall what was predicted, but the National Weather Service reports winds at Pangborn ranging from 20 to 36 mph, with gusts to 40 mph beginning around 1030 AM.
The only implication of blame in this article is to the homeowner for having burnable materials too close to the home. Homeowners are absolutely the prime defense. I live in a neighborhood that has experienced the Easy Street Fire and the Red Apple Fire. I, and my neighbors have learned and are implementing firewise practices around our homes as a result.
I hope a follow-up article will report more information as to the origin of this fire. The who, what, when and why surrounding the matter.
Steve Anderson
Wenatchee
The article in Tuesday’s World about a home near Orondo being burned following a “controlled burn” leaves a lot of questions.
I understand that the Washington State Patrol vin inspection dept is shorthanded, but what I don’t understand is after using COVID as an excuse, it is still taking two years for a member of my family to get a vehicle vin inspection appointment!
I attended a "What in the World " forum at Pybus the evening of February 15. This was informative and featured many of the World reporting staff, as well as a Q & A session at the second half of the hour. During this, a person, with assent from friends, spoke against an article written b…
The purpose of this letter is to encourage voters to support school levies in their communities. We have been through difficult and unsettling experiences with COVID, which resulted in irregular education and affected development of social and academic skills for our students. To help them m…
I recently read an article in the Saturday, February 4, 2023, paper in the Opinion section written by the Seattle Times Editorial Board titled
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.