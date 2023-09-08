Pat turner
Pat West Turner with one of her bookworms that she gives away

 By Rufus Woods
Publisher Emeritus

Since publishing a memoir that chronicled her inspiring journey after losing her leg in a car accident in 1965, Pat Turner has been transformed into a passionate promoter of the book.

“I’ve gotten very brazen,” the retired educator and long-time ski enthusiast told me with a laugh. Her book, “Skiing Uphill” tells about her struggles, setbacks and achievements the one-time Entiat High School student has experienced.



