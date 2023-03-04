Next time you see a person wearing a shirt that states, “America, love it or leave it” ask them what they love about America.

Typical responses are Freedom, Democracy, etc. Fair enough. When you ask them what they don’t love about America you’ll often get answers dripping with disdain or derision about “them, they, those people, Dems, Republicans, Gays, Libs, Pro-Lifers, Pro-Choicers", etc. If you left it, you might become a victim of our heinous foreign policy.



