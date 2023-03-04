Next time you see a person wearing a shirt that states, “America, love it or leave it” ask them what they love about America.
Typical responses are Freedom, Democracy, etc. Fair enough. When you ask them what they don’t love about America you’ll often get answers dripping with disdain or derision about “them, they, those people, Dems, Republicans, Gays, Libs, Pro-Lifers, Pro-Choicers", etc. If you left it, you might become a victim of our heinous foreign policy.
I heard someone say, “You can’t say you love America, if you hate half the people in it.”
We are bombarded with media’s talking heads squawking about issues catering to their viewer bases, with the intent to paint the “other” as unworthy of respect or worse. The big issues of our day such as an economy dependent on war and conflicts, the proliferation of mass shootings (uniquely American), homelessness, or lack of universal healthcare get no real traction and affect us all.
THE largest common problem we all have is the elite and the corporations who control the election donation game, their lobbyists, and the spineless politicians of both compromised political parties. We can force change if we hit the streets together, in solidarity.
What could congress do with the 100 billion dollars (about $310 per person in the US) in weapons we’ve sent to Ukraine? How about the Trillions we’ve spent on Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and elsewhere?
All folks know it is the epitome of wasteful spending. Why not broker peace? Because there is no profit in it.
I urge all Americans to seriously look for common issues and join forces. There change can occur.
Perhaps you’ll find a common cause in some of the following; Repeal Citizen’s United (get money out of politics), push for Universal Healthcare, invest in climate chaos solutions, stop sending weapons to Ukraine and negotiate Peace; Disband NATO; reduce nuclear arms; slash the Pentagon Budget; abolish the CIA and Deep State; Restore and expand Civil Liberties; free Julian Assange, get military equipment out of the hands of law enforcement, or assault weapons out of circulation.
I have been a homemaker for more than 50 years. My husband and I raised six children. We always had three meals a day. In order to stay within our grocery budget, I studied the grocery ads weekly, basing my menus on the best buys.
I support the prompt cancellation on the Dilbert cartoon and the notice in the comics section explaining that action. The Wenatchee World is demonstrating integrity as a responsible member of our community. Thank you.