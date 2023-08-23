In a response to the article on the bats with rabies, please don’t get so upset that the bats will be killed by fear. 1 bat usually eats from about 1000 to 4500 insects per evening. They can be very helpful to humans in that respect. Vaccination of pets will be a good preventative. We don’t want to be overrun by insects.

Pennie Aitken



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?