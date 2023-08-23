In a response to the article on the bats with rabies, please don’t get so upset that the bats will be killed by fear. 1 bat usually eats from about 1000 to 4500 insects per evening. They can be very helpful to humans in that respect. Vaccination of pets will be a good preventative. We don’t want to be overrun by insects.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
The temptation to rejoice at the mounting trouble Donald Trump now faces has been building for some time, however on the Republican side few have found a voice to condemn the former President’s actions. One exception is highly respected Conservative Judge Michael Luttig, who has delivered a …
In a response to the article on the bats with rabies, please don’t get so upset that the bats will be killed by fear. 1 bat usually eats from about 1000 to 4500 insects per evening. They can be very helpful to humans in that respect. Vaccination of pets will be a good preventative. We don’t …
Dear Stephen Piccirillo, I read your editorial the other day and was so impressed with it I took it and shared it at a meeting I was headed to. Now I see there's a rebuttal by Diane Young. She seems to think you do not support everyone's right to their individual expression and that you are …
How ironic Mr. McLaughlin is indicating there may have been skullduggery related to the city removing his political campaign signs. I live in a gated community within the city limits of Wenatchee. Despite the signage at our main entrance indicating “no soliciting,” there were 4 (unauthorized…