Myself and others who live out towards Malaga have concerns about the stability of the cliff area just outside of town - about 3/4 mile. Some years past, crews installed a new jersey barrier to "catch" rocks which fell off the hillside towards the highway. That has seemed to work, "so far," however on March 1st or 2nd 3 huge boulders and some trees have tumbled down that hillside and came very close to going over the barrier out into the highway. There is a very large outcropping at the top of the cliff that would likely tumble onto the highway if it falls. With all the auto traffic and school buses using this road daily it is pretty scary to think of the hillside giving way. I (along with others) don't feel comfortable on this stretch of highway any longer. I think it at least needs to be evaluated by the Public Works Department.

Yvonne Mares



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?