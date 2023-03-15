Myself and others who live out towards Malaga have concerns about the stability of the cliff area just outside of town - about 3/4 mile. Some years past, crews installed a new jersey barrier to "catch" rocks which fell off the hillside towards the highway. That has seemed to work, "so far," however on March 1st or 2nd 3 huge boulders and some trees have tumbled down that hillside and came very close to going over the barrier out into the highway. There is a very large outcropping at the top of the cliff that would likely tumble onto the highway if it falls. With all the auto traffic and school buses using this road daily it is pretty scary to think of the hillside giving way. I (along with others) don't feel comfortable on this stretch of highway any longer. I think it at least needs to be evaluated by the Public Works Department.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Myself and others who live out towards Malaga have concerns about the stability of the cliff area just outside of town - about 3/4 mile. Some years past, crews installed a new jersey barrier to "catch" rocks which fell off the hillside towards the highway. That has seemed to work, "so far," …
Received my latest PUD bill including several inserts outlining energy saving tips I.e. new windows , timers for your lights and improved insulation. Imagine my concern and all PUD customer concerns as we drive past the new construction on the 3 story PUD building with all the lights burning…
I have been a homemaker for more than 50 years. My husband and I raised six children. We always had three meals a day. In order to stay within our grocery budget, I studied the grocery ads weekly, basing my menus on the best buys.