Publication of printed legal notices is an important part of keeping a functional government’s operations open to the public.
Government agencies as well as organizations that do business with the government are often required by law to publish — actually print and distribute — notices about their plans in specific, qualified newspapers. In Washington State, there are also instances where the courts may require individuals to publish legal notices in order to publically share something that was deemed important for the community to know.
This has been true across the United States for decades. Legal notice and public notice requirements were created to avoid the impression of back-room deals that circumvented appropriate procedures. Publishing in printed newspapers has always been a method of convenient, mass distribution. But, in this internet age — an age of many media platforms — we have witnessed politicians’ secret messaging outside of public meetings. How can the public trust that the governmental agencies that spend our public funds, and are supposed to uphold the law and ensure public safety will do as they are required with transparency? Laws about open public meetings and publication of legal notices are two key tools in ensuring this. A legal notice printed on a page and distributed broadly to the public has a credibility and accountability built into it.
It is important that legal notices continue to be published in this manner in order to preserve the public’s accessibility to significant information that may impact the lives or property in their community.
Does anyone read these notices? Yes. Although it’s true that general readership is not as high as written stories about a community, legal notices are regularly read by the people and organizations doing business with the government, as well as read by lawyers and by watchdog organizations. And they are read by journalists from many media.
Most notices have rules and timelines about when and how frequently they are published. There is a process and a pacing to the publication of a notice to ensure that the public has enough time to see, share and review the content of the notice. Many allow periods of time for public comment. The expected result of a notice may be to collect comments or to direct the public to a hearing.
The Wenatchee World publishes legal notice advertising (yes, they are paid notices). There are many weekly and daily newspapers in cities and counties across the state that provide the same function in their communities. Where there is more than one qualified newspaper, the publication of notices may be put out for competitive bid.
In recent years, the internet has allowed access to information for so many people. The Wenatchee World’s news and advertising is up on the internet and we also send our legal notices to an independent web site www.wapublicnotices.com which aggregates notices which have been printed in papers from Washington State and makes these notices available to online users for free.
However, as with most online services, just because the information is present deep within a database, it doesn’t mean that when the general public sits down to a search screen that they will retrieve important information. Requiring that this information be published and distributed in a manner that it is complete and visually available to many people in a printed newspaper ensures the transparency that is at the heart of these laws.
