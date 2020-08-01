One hundred and thirty seven days. That’s how long it has been since Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide shutdown. These 19 weeks have put into perspective what we are both capable and incapable of as individuals and as a society.
This time has not been easy for anyone. Most of us have established new routines to adapt to the changes a global pandemic has brought. For some leaders and allies in the Latinx community, a new routine has been to meet every week to address the concerns that have resulted in disproportionate numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Latinx and immigrant communities in our region.
The group is made up of educators, community advocates, lawyers, business leaders, college students, volunteers and health care workers. Since early June, the group has met to identify gaps in the response to COVID-19 and propose specific and systemic changes to address the health disparities in our counties. The systems in place that slow the rate of infection and keep community transmission low benefit both those at higher risk and also the community as a whole — the virus does not discriminate between an elementary school teacher working in our schools and a farmworker living in congregate housing.
There are three critical, interlocking public health measures that must be in place to ensure an effective response to this pandemic: individual protection (through wearing a mask), reducing exposure (through social distancing) and eliminating new lines of infection (through regular testing and contact tracing) are crucial practices we must embrace as a society. We must discipline ourselves to adhere to the habits history tells us are the only tools available when there is no vaccine (see typhus in the Warsaw Ghetto and smallpox in Nigeria in the 1960s).
We have improved our usage of masks. That is a step in the right direction. People must avoid gathering in groups of more than five outside of their household. Our collective discipline in practicing these first two behaviors shows our willingness to take care of our neighbor.
All of our individual sacrifices will be meaningless if we do not also have a communal response to this pandemic. We must come together to establish a local system of testing and contact tracing. Without this collective response, people cannot take the individual actions necessary to keep others safe during the asymptomatic phase of this disease. The results from tests are not immediate and while an individual is waiting for their results, they should be in isolation to prevent possible spread. When they do get their results, COVID-19 positive cases should be contacted by the Department of Health (DOH) to find out who they have been in contact with during the days before they first showed symptoms.
This is the responsibility of the local health district, but the Chelan-Douglas Health District has said they do not have enough manpower to adequately do contact tracing and passed the responsibility off to the state Department of Health. Without local control, our response to adequately identify the sources of infection in our communities will be delayed.
Last week, we were in contact with Dr. Kathy Lofy from the state DOH. She affirmed the state was doing contact tracing, but could provide no specifics on how many people had been called, who had responded and if there was any follow-up past the initial call. She did not have data on what percentage were isolated for the full 10 days, or how many contacts of a positive COVID-19 case were successfully quarantined. Without this data, there is no way to know if contact tracing is effective or if we are slowing down the spread of the virus. By the looks of our numbers the last few weeks, the pandemic is accelerating in our valley.
This is vexing because, as Dr. Malcolm Butler stated last week, the virus is like a wildfire — if any wind blows when it is running rampant, it will turn into a firestorm. The winds are our school system and our congregate housing places. We need to slow the spread of infection and keep community transmission low. If we do not address the gaps in our response to COVID-19, we will continue to see outbreaks that will tax our healthcare system beyond its capacity and leave many more people vulnerable.
There are no easy answers and it will take all community stakeholders to determine a solution that works for our region. A coordinated response needs input from health care providers, farmers, ag workers, schools, business leaders, the health district and elected officials. We are all in this together.
Krista and Brian Herling
Immigrant & Latinx Solidarity Group (ILSG)
Karina Vega-Villa
ILSG
Vanessa Gutierrez
ILSG
Cecilia Anguiano
ILSG
Xaxira Velasco Ponce de León,
ILSG
Teresa Smith
ILSG
Teresa Bendito,
ILSG
Irene Morrow
Wenatchee For Immigrant Justice (WIJ)
Chris Rader
WIJ
Mary Katherine Deen
WIJ
Betsy Peirce
WIJ
Beth Sattler
WIJ
Jaime Krish
WIJ
Susan L. Kane
WIJ