This coming Friday is our last call to recognize a young professional under 35 years old for the great things they do for their organization and our community. “30 under 35” shines a bright light on the young people who are shaping the region’s future.

The young professionals in your life may work beside you in a business or a non-profit. You may know them as friends, peers or through one of the networks of people in the valley. It is important to take the time to submit your nomination to us.



