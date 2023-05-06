This coming Friday is our last call to recognize a young professional under 35 years old for the great things they do for their organization and our community. “30 under 35” shines a bright light on the young people who are shaping the region’s future.
The young professionals in your life may work beside you in a business or a non-profit. You may know them as friends, peers or through one of the networks of people in the valley. It is important to take the time to submit your nomination to us.
Even if you have nominated someone who did not achieve the honor before, if they are still younger than 35 years old as of July 31, 2023, you can nominate them again. Submit you nominations on this online form wenatcheeworld.com/30under35 before 11:00 p.m. May 12.
Nominees should live in Chelan, Douglas, Grant or Okanogan counties, meet the age requirement and have not been selected as part of a previous class. If you are uncertain of their exact age, or whether they have been selected before, nominate them and we will determine their eligibility in our candidate process.
This class will be celebrated in in printed stories in the Wenatchee Valley Business World and online on wenatcheeworld.com and we celebrate with a nice evening event during the last week in July with families, friends and co-workers.
Please take the time to fill out the web form and bring the spotlight onto our community’s up and coming professionals
